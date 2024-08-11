Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime

Islam Times - The spokesman of Ansarullah and the head of Yemen's negotiating team, has emphasized that the weakness of Arab and Islamic countries encourages the Zionists to continue crimes in Gaza.

In reaction to the latest crime committed by the Zionist regime in the killing of more than 100 Palestinians in the morning prayers, Mohammad Abdul-Salam stressed that the brutal crime committed by the criminal Zionist regime was committed with the full support of the US.He emphasized that Yemen strongly condemns the Zionist crime, as well as the continuation of the full support of the US to the Israeli regime to continue the genocide against the people of Gaza.Arabs and Muslims have a great responsibility towards Gaza, he said, adding that anyone who is negligent in fulfilling his religious and humanitarian duties regarding Gaza will suffer disgrace and humiliation.Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said that over 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli occupation forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.