French President Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France's support for a ceasefire in Gaza aimed at freeing all hostages, protecting Gazans, and delivering large-scale humanitarian aid, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Macron made these remarks during telephone conversations on Thursday and Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Xinhua reported.During the phone discussions, Macron and the two Arab leaders agreed to continue working towards a lasting and credible solution to the crisis, based on the two-state solution.The French leader reiterated France's commitment to collaborating with its partners in the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the international community to define a political framework that would restore peace and security to the region.