0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:40

Violent Rioter Receives a 20-Year Prison Sentence: Report

Story Code : 1153234
Violent Rioter Receives a 20-Year Prison Sentence: Report
A Donald Trump supporter who stood in front of a gallows and spoke of his desire to hang Democratic politicians before he assaulted numerous police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday.

It’s the second-longest sentence handed out in a Jan. 6 case to date, NBC News reported.

Prosecutors had sought more than 21 years (262 months) for David Dempsey, saying he “viciously” assaulted law enforcement officers at the lower west tunnel of the Capitol, where some of the worst violence took place that day.

According to prosecutors, Dempsey climbed over fellow rioters "like human scaffolding" and used "his hands, feet, flag poles, crutches, pepper spray, broken pieces of furniture, and anything else he could get his hands on" as weapons against police officers.

"Dempsey was one of the most violent rioters, during one of the most violent stretches of time, at the scene of the most violent confrontations at the Capitol on January 6, 2021," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
11 August 2024
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
11 August 2024
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
10 August 2024
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
10 August 2024
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
10 August 2024
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
10 August 2024
US Navy Can
US Navy Can't Stop Yemeni Attacks with Force Alone: Commander
10 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
10 August 2024
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
10 August 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
10 August 2024
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
9 August 2024