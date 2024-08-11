Violent Rioter Receives a 20-Year Prison Sentence: Report

Islam Times - One of the most dangerous defendants of January 06, 2021 riot, who attacked the US Capitol police officers with a weapon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Donald Trump supporter who stood in front of a gallows and spoke of his desire to hang Democratic politicians before he assaulted numerous police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday.It’s the second-longest sentence handed out in a Jan. 6 case to date, NBC News reported.Prosecutors had sought more than 21 years (262 months) for David Dempsey, saying he “viciously” assaulted law enforcement officers at the lower west tunnel of the Capitol, where some of the worst violence took place that day.According to prosecutors, Dempsey climbed over fellow rioters "like human scaffolding" and used "his hands, feet, flag poles, crutches, pepper spray, broken pieces of furniture, and anything else he could get his hands on" as weapons against police officers."Dempsey was one of the most violent rioters, during one of the most violent stretches of time, at the scene of the most violent confrontations at the Capitol on January 6, 2021," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.