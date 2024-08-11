0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:41

Gen. Naeini: Enemy Uses Terrorism in Anti-Iran Psychological Warfare

Story Code : 1153235
Today, the enemy has resorted to waging a hybrid war against Islamic Iran in economic, political, psychological, and cultural dimensions, General Naeini said, adding that the most important section of this warfare is its cognitive aspect.

He said that if the enemy wins in the cognitive field of hybrid warfare, he can achieve everything.

He further added that the enemy used psychological warfare in the recent terrorist operations of assassinating Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, and before that, the assassination of Martyr Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus.

Regarding the enemy's defeat in the field, the IRGC spokesman said that the enemy is trying to create psychological warfare with these terrorist actions to make achievements for itself.

Referring to the reasons behind the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, Naeini stated that Haniyeh was a political figure who traveled to different countries of the world, but the Zionist regime decided to assassinate him in Tehran aiming to start sedition and create differences between Shiites and Sunnis.

He emphasized that timely and inhibitor media operations will prevent the enemy's cognitive warfare.

He stressed True Promise Operation conducted by Iran against Israeli regime after it attacked Iranian consulate in Damascus as a strategic and effective operation, saying that effective media work was one of the reasons behind the operation's success. He stressed that such good media strategies must continue.
