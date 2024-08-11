0
EU Top Diplomat 'Horrified' by Gaza School Strike

"Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least 10 schools were targeted in the last weeks. There's no justification for these massacres," Borrell wrote on X.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said over 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Citing local sources, the agency said the Israeli warplanes bombed the school while citizens were performing the dawn prayer.

“The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, the matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties,” the government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

The media office stressed that the Israeli attack comes within the “framework of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people in a clear manner.”
