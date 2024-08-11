0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:49

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions at Border

Story Code : 1153239
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions at Border
Hezbollah media office issued two statements saying in the first "Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance directly hits the spy equipment at the Misgav Am Israeli site."

"Hezbollah’s fighters bomb the Eilon Israeli settlement with a salvo of Katyusha rockets," the movement said in the second statement on Saturday afternoon.

At least 39,790 people have been killed and 91,702 wounded as a result of Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, the region’s Health Ministry announced in a statement.

Of those, 40 Palestinians were killed and 140 wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the ministry added.

Hezbollah drones spotted in the skies of occupied Palestine, the latest news said.
