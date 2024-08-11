0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:55

UN Rapporteur: Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza with US, European Weapons

Story Code : 1153240
UN Rapporteur: Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza with US, European Weapons
Albanese made the comment on Saturday in reaction to an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school that targeted displaced Palestinians, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens more. The attack on al-Tabin School was the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes on civilian buildings in Gaza since the start of the war in early October.

The UN rapporteur said on X that Israel “is genociding” Palestinians, using US and European weapons amid silence by the so-called civilized nations.

“Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time. With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all "civilised nations".

“May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of intl law”, she continued in her post.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
11 August 2024
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
11 August 2024
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
10 August 2024
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
10 August 2024
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
10 August 2024
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
10 August 2024
US Navy Can
US Navy Can't Stop Yemeni Attacks with Force Alone: Commander
10 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
10 August 2024
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
10 August 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
10 August 2024
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
9 August 2024