UN Rapporteur: Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza with US, European Weapons

Islam Times - The UN special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese has said that the Zionist regime uses US and European weapons to carry out “genocide” in Gaza.

Albanese made the comment on Saturday in reaction to an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school that targeted displaced Palestinians, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens more. The attack on al-Tabin School was the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes on civilian buildings in Gaza since the start of the war in early October.The UN rapporteur said on X that Israel “is genociding” Palestinians, using US and European weapons amid silence by the so-called civilized nations.“Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time. With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all "civilised nations".“May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of intl law”, she continued in her post.