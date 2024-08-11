0
Sunday 11 August 2024

Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine

According to Hezbollah's Military Media Unit, the drones directly impacted the positions of Israeli occupation officers and soldiers in the Mahava Alon base, causing confirmed casualties to the intended targets, Lebanese AL Mayadeen reported.

Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched the swarm of one-way attack drones at the base, marking the first attack on the military facility since October 8, 2023. The action came in response to an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Saida, which killed Samer al-Hajj, a commander in Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon. 

The Mahava Alon base was targeted by Hezbollah on Saturday via a swarm of drones, described as the largest since operations in support of Gaza began in early October last year.

Mahava Alon largely serves Israeli occupation forces as a training base for recruits with special programs that work on integrating non-Hebrew-speaking Jews into the occupation's military, among other groups. Each group has been designated its own company and training program meant to integrate settlers into the military's forces. 
