Sunday 11 August 2024 - 11:00

Two Killed, 15 Injured in Clashes in Bangladesh

The unrest in Gopalganj, 160 km from the country's capital, began on Saturday afternoon when thousands of Awami League leaders and activists gathered at Gopinathpur stand to take an oath to bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from abroad. They blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway to stage the protest, the newspaper says, TASS reported.

At one point, protesters started hurling bricks and stones at military personnel when they instructed the protesters to clear the road. In response, the soldiers used batons to disperse the crowd, which further enraged the protesters, leading to the destruction and burning of military vehicle. Among the injured are four military personnel, as well as journalists and local residents.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. On the same day, she flew to India and is currently in a safe place, according to Indian authorities. Students, dissatisfied with the high level of unemployment and lack of prospects, took part in the protests against her. After Sheikh Hasina left the country, dozens of Awami League offices were destroyed and burned in different cities of Bangladesh, and more than 20 supporters of the former ruling party were killed.

After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, an interim government was formed in the republic, which is headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. He was sworn in on August 8.
