Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement condemned an Israeli strike on a Gaza City school sheltering displaced Palestinians, saying that Israel is pursuing a genocidal war in the territory.

The resistance group dismissed ongoing ceasefire talks as "treachery and deceit," while urging global condemnation and solidarity with the Palestinian people.Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday denouncing the Israeli attack on al-Tabin school in the Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City, which has been used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians.The group stated that the assault highlights Israel's commitment to a genocidal war against the Palestinian people and an explicit policy of mass killings."The Israeli regime's actions confirm its insistence on a genocide war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its explicit policy of mass murder," the statement read.Hezbollah criticized the international community's inaction in the face of the ongoing Israeli violence, emphasizing that global nations bear moral and ethical responsibilities to halt what it called the crimes and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy.The group also dismissed Israel's talk of a Gaza ceasefire and the announcement of dates for resuming ceasefire negotiations as "treachery and deceit."According to Hezbollah, these actions "will not trick the Palestinian nation, their fighters, and regional resistance factions, as they are utterly determined to stop Israeli massacres and prevent the enemy from attaining its declared and hidden goals."Hezbollah called on people worldwide to condemn the Israeli attack on the Gaza school, engage in protest campaigns against "the murderous Tel Aviv regime", and reaffirm their solidarity with the Palestinians who have endured severe crimes over the past ten months.The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 39,790 people have been killed and 91,702 wounded due to Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7.In the most recent 24-hour reporting period, the ministry stated that 40 Palestinians were killed, and 140 were wounded.