Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike

Islam Times - A devastating Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school has left dozens of civilians dead, with many victims so severely dismembered that they remain unrecognizable.

The brutal slaughter of civilians by the Zionist army has sparked global condemnation and renewed calls for a ceasefire.Israel's military launched a deadly airstrike on the al-Tabin School in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of approximately 100 Palestinian civilians, according to local sources.The attack targeted the school's prayer area, where displaced civilians had gathered to pray.Victims were torn apart by the force of the explosion, and hours after the strike, survivors and medical personnel were still collecting scattered body parts.Civil defense teams continued to search for those still missing amidst the devastation.Paramedics at the scene reported that they have been unable to recover any intact bodies, with remains scattered throughout the building.Witnesses described the scene as catastrophic, with body parts being collected in blankets, each containing the remains of multiple individuals.The extent of the attack's brutality has continued to unfold, with more horrific testimonies emerging.Medical staff at al-Ahli Arab Hospital, where many of the wounded were taken, described the overwhelming influx of injuries.Some of the injured required immediate surgery, with doctors having to remove pieces of other victims' bodies that had become embedded in the wounded.Civil defense crews at the bombsite also shared stories of family members searching in vain for children who had vanished in the blast.Condemnations have poured in from across the world following the Israeli regime’s genocidal airstrikes on the school-turned-shelter.In response to the strike, Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, condemned the attack, stating, "International humanitarian law must be upheld to protect civilians." He called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.Phil Gordon, the national security adviser to US Vice President Kamala Harris, also expressed deep concern, urging Israel to take measures to minimize civilian casualties. "Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed," Gordon said, emphasizing the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage deal.Harris, when asked for her response to the attack, reiterated that "far too many civilians have been killed."The strike is part of a broader genocidal war in Gaza, where at least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded since the hostilities began.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.