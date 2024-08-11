Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked

Islam Times - Several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday in Syria, according to an American official.

Several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday in Syria, a US official told Reuters, in the second major attack in recent days against US forces amid soaring tensions in the West Asia region.The US military initially assessed no casualties in the drone attack, but a more in-depth review found that some personnel had minor injuries.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said none of the injuries were serious but some personnel were also being examined for traumatic brain injuries.Several troops were moved to a different location for further evaluation, the official added.Early on Saturday, local sources reported that several explosions occurred inside a military base of the United States in Syria's eastern province of Hasakah.The explosions hit the Kharab Al-Jir base following a drone attack targeting the American illegal base in northern Hasakah. A fire also engulfed the US base following the incidents.No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.