UNSC to Hold Session After Israel Attack on Gaza School

Islam Times - Algeria requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council session next Tuesday to discuss an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Algeria News Agency quoted a diplomatic source in New York as saying that the request to hold the UNSC emergency meeting is based on the recent dangerous developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially after the air attack of the Zionist regime on a school in Al-Daraj neighborhood located in the Gaza Strip.The diplomat noted that the request was lodged in consultation with the State of Palestine, emphasizing that Algeria's appeal has garnered the support of several other UNSC member states.The attack on the school marks one of the deadliest incidents carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza since the onset of the war on October 7, claiming the lives of over 100 people and injuring numerous others, as reported by various news outlets.Al-Tabin school had been a haven for displaced Palestinians seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes. Israeli forces have conducted multiple lethal assaults on hospitals, schools, and designated safe zones across Gaza, killing and injuring scores of civilians.In a previous incident in July, Israel struck Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone in western Khan Younis, killing around 100 civilians, including children and civil emergency personnel, with hundreds more sustaining injuries.This recent assault coincides with Tel Aviv's acceptance of a joint appeal by Egypt, Qatar, and the US for both Israel and Hamas to resume urgent ceasefire negotiations on August 15.Over the course of the past 10 months, the Israeli war in Gaza has led to nearly 40,000 fatalities, over 91,000 injuries, massive displacement of Gaza's 2.2 million inhabitants, and the looming specter of famine.These developments also occur amidst an increasingly volatile regional landscape.Israel is on high alert amid concerns of potential retaliatory actions from Iran against Israeli targets following the recent assassinations of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran by Zionists.