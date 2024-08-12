End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iraq will travel to Washington next month to make a formal announcement about the withdrawal of American military forces from the Arab country, informed sources said.

The sources informed the reporter of Tasnim in Iraq that the foreign minister of Iraq and the US secretary of state will be holding a press conference during the Iraqi diplomat’s upcoming visit to the US in order to read a statement on the end of the US-led international military coalition’s mission in Iraq.The pullout of the international military coalition forces from Iraq, excluding the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, will begin in September 2025, the sources said.The international military coalition forces are planned to withdraw from the Kurdistan Region in September 2026.