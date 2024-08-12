0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 03:14

Iranian Military Delegation in Russia to Attend Army 2024 Forum

The Iranian delegation is led by General Ali Shadmani, the deputy commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters for coordination.

The Iranian military team is attending the Army-2024 Forum at the invitation of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The representatives of Iran are going to hold meetings with other foreign guests on the sidelines of the event.

The Army-2024 will be held at Moscow’s Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds on August 12-14.

Around 1,500 exhibitors from six countries and 83 companies will take part in the 10th edition of the forum, also attended by 18 high-ranking military delegations.
