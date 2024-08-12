Iranian Military Delegation in Russia to Attend Army 2024 Forum

Islam Times - A high-ranking Iranian military delegation has traveled to Moscow to take part in the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2024’.

The Iranian delegation is led by General Ali Shadmani, the deputy commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters for coordination.The Iranian military team is attending the Army-2024 Forum at the invitation of Russia’s Defense Ministry.The representatives of Iran are going to hold meetings with other foreign guests on the sidelines of the event.The Army-2024 will be held at Moscow’s Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds on August 12-14.Around 1,500 exhibitors from six countries and 83 companies will take part in the 10th edition of the forum, also attended by 18 high-ranking military delegations.