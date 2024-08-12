0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 03:18

Death Toll from Landslide at Uganda Garbage Dump Rises to 13

Story Code : 1153375
Death Toll from Landslide at Uganda Garbage Dump Rises to 13
After torrential rain in recent weeks a chunk of garbage from the city's only landfill site broke off late on Friday, crushing and burying homes on the edge of the site as residents slept, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, the Kampala Capital City Authority had put the death toll at eight.

"The latest we have is 13 dead, but rescue services are continuing," said police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

At least 14 people have been rescued so far, he said, adding that more could still be trapped but the number is unknown.

Tents have been set up nearby for those displaced by the landslide, Uganda Red Cross said.

The landfill site, known as Kiteezi, has served as Kampala's sole garbage dump for decades and had turned into a big hill. Residents have long complained of hazardous waste polluting the environment and posing a danger to residents.

Efforts by the city authority to procure a new landfill site have dragged on for years.

There have been similar tragedies elsewhere in Africa from poorly managed mountains of municipal garbage.

In 2017 at least 115 people were killed in Ethiopia, crushed by a landslide at a garbage dump in Addis Ababa. In Mozambique, at least 17 people died in a similar 2018 disaster in Maputo.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
11 August 2024