Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers

Islam Times - An Israeli newspaper has estimated that Iran and Hezbollah are planning to carry out simultaneous attacks against the Israeli regime within the next 24 hours.

Zionist media reported on Sunday that the US and Israel believe that Hezbollah will launch an attack in the next 24 hours, followed by Iran joining in.Another Israeli newspaper announced that Hezbollah is determined to carry out an attack against Israel in the coming days.It was also noted that Hezbollah will not alter its plans due to the upcoming negotiations regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.According to the Zionist media, Iran, which carried out extensive missile and drone attacks on Israel last April in response to the Zionist regime's attack on its consulate building in Damascus, has pledged to punish the Israeli regime in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran.Zionist sources noted that the concerns have intensified with the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon, just hours before Haniyeh's assassination.