0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:15

Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers

Story Code : 1153386
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist media reported on Sunday that the US and Israel believe that Hezbollah will launch an attack in the next 24 hours, followed by Iran joining in.

Another Israeli newspaper announced that Hezbollah is determined to carry out an attack against Israel in the coming days.

It was also noted that Hezbollah will not alter its plans due to the upcoming negotiations regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Zionist media, Iran, which carried out extensive missile and drone attacks on Israel last April in response to the Zionist regime's attack on its consulate building in Damascus, has pledged to punish the Israeli regime in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran.

Zionist sources noted that the concerns have intensified with the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon, just hours before Haniyeh's assassination.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024