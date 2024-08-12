Islam Times - The battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints as part of the special military operation in Ukraine, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman.

"The battlegroup West continues to complete combat missions in the area of the special military operation. Motorized rifle units engaged in active operations, improving positions along the forward front line and seizing 35 enemy strongpoints," battlegroup spokesman said, according to TASS.According to the spokesman, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, and aircraft struck units of the Ukrainian 43rd, 44th, and 67th mechanized brigades, the 3rd assault brigade, the 110th and 117th territorial defense brigades in the areas of Tagayevka, Peschanoye, Stelmakhovka, Novoogorovka, Nevsky and Torsky.Counter-battery operations destroyed seven of the enemy’s artillery guns and 12 mortar crews. Air defense units destroyed three reconnaissance fixed-wing drones, including two Furies.The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day.On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces launched a surprise invasion into Russian territory in what was described as Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russia’s soil since the Ukraine war started in February 2022.In the attack, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an incursion into the Kursk Region, capturing several villages. However, their advance deep into Russian territory has been halted by Russian armed forces.Russian President Vladimir Putin described the move by the US-led Ukrainians as a “large-scale provocation.”Since February 2022, the West has flooded Ukraine with Western weapons and ammunition to support Kyiv forces against Russia.