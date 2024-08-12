0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:17

Russia Downs Dozens of Ukrainian UAVs Overnight

Story Code : 1153387
Russia Downs Dozens of Ukrainian UAVs Overnight
"The battlegroup West continues to complete combat missions in the area of the special military operation. Motorized rifle units engaged in active operations, improving positions along the forward front line and seizing 35 enemy strongpoints," battlegroup spokesman said, according to TASS.

According to the spokesman, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, and aircraft struck units of the Ukrainian 43rd, 44th, and 67th mechanized brigades, the 3rd assault brigade, the 110th and 117th territorial defense brigades in the areas of Tagayevka, Peschanoye, Stelmakhovka, Novoogorovka, Nevsky and Torsky.

Counter-battery operations destroyed seven of the enemy’s artillery guns and 12 mortar crews. Air defense units destroyed three reconnaissance fixed-wing drones, including two Furies.

The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces launched a surprise invasion into Russian territory in what was described as Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russia’s soil since the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

In the attack, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an incursion into the Kursk Region, capturing several villages. However, their advance deep into Russian territory has been halted by Russian armed forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the move by the US-led Ukrainians as a “large-scale provocation.”

Since February 2022, the West has flooded Ukraine with Western weapons and ammunition to support Kyiv forces against Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024