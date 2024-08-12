0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:22

Israeli Minister Calls for Permanent Occupation of Gaza

Israel's far-right security minister stated that they are not afraid of Hamas and emphasized the need to continue striking against Hamas until it fully surrenders.

Ben-Gvir also called for halting all humanitarian aid and fuel transfers to Gaza until all "Israeli" captives are recovered.

Additionally, he advocated for encouraging the migration of Gaza residents and for the permanent occupation and control of the territory.

Ben-Gvir firmly opposed negotiations with Hamas for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, considering it a major mistake.
