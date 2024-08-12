0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:35

Gaza Resistance Fires Barrage of Missiles towards Ashkelon

Story Code : 1153395
In addition to the Ashkelon rocket launchers, the Palestinian resistance fighters fired at Israeli military positions in Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Saraya al-Quds (Quds Brigades) the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it has fired missiles at the occupied Ashkelon and nearby towns in the south of the occupied territories.

Also, Quds Brigades combatants fired mortars at the positions of Zionist soldiers and their military equipment in the northeast of Khan Yunis city in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Battalions also announced mortar attacks on a gathering of the occupying troops in the south of Rafah city.

At the same time, local sources have reported a fierce battle in the center of Rafah city and reported that the Israeli artillery was heavily shelling the area.

The sources said that Zionist regime's combat helicopters were flying over the area and conducting operations.
