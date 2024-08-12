0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:36

Zionists Record ‘Spectacular’ Rise in Addiction During War

Story Code : 1153397
Zionists Record ‘Spectacular’ Rise in Addiction During War
Conducted by the Israel Center on Addiction in November and December with a representative sample of 1,000 Israeli settlers, the study found that one in four Israelis has increased their use of addictive substances since the war began on October 7, Al Mayadeen TV English reported.

According to a study in 2022, before the Israeli war on Gaza started, one in seven Israelis struggled with drug addiction, also noting a correlation between indirect exposure to the events of October 7 and a roughly 25% increase in addictive substance consumption. “The closer individuals were to the trauma on October 7, the higher the risk” of addictive behaviors, it found.

“As a natural reaction to emotional stress and as a search for relief, we’ve seen a spectacular rise in the consumption of various addictive sedative substances,” Psychiatrist Shaul Lev-Ran, founder of the Israel Center on Addiction, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Lev-Ran reported an increase in the use of “prescription drugs, illegal drugs, alcohol, or addictive behaviors such as gambling.”

The Israel Center on Addiction study found increased addictive substance consumption among those who were present during the outbreak of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, as well as among Israelis who left settlements near the Gaza border or in the north, near Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024