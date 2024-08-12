0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:38

China FM: China Supports Iran in Defending its Security, Sovereignty

China FM: China Supports Iran in Defending its Security, Sovereignty
According to a statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated in a phone call that Beijing condemns the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the politburo of Hamas, saying that Beijing considers the attack as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a threat to the stability in the region.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also continued that Haniyeh's assassination directly undermined the process of ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip as well as regional peace and stability.

Wang continued that, "China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in accordance with the law, and also supports Iran's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability."

The Chinese Foreign Minister also emphasized that Beijing is ready to maintain its close relations with Iran.
