Unknown Drone Attacks a Car in East Syria

Islam Times - News sources reported an attack by an unknown drone on a vehicle in eastern Syria carrying forces supporting the Syrian army.

Five troops were killed on Sunday in a drone strike in Syria's east, near the Iraqi border, a war monitor said, adding it was not clear yet who was behind the attack.The local sources in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria announced that a drone attacked a vehicle carrying Syrian army forces, killing 6 of these forces and injuring 15 others.According to the available information, the drone targeted the car near the town of Al-Dawir in the eastern outskirts of Deir Ezzor, and the drone was probably the American drone."Five combatants were killed and others were injured, some severely...after an unknown drone targeted the military vehicle they were in...near the Syrian-Iraqi border," claimed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Khaleej Times reported.These sources claimed that there is a possibility of an increase in the number of casualties.