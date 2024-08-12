0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:45

Former Mossad Official: Sinwar Has Not Weakened Contrary to All Estimates

Story Code : 1153405
Former Mossad Official: Sinwar Has Not Weakened Contrary to All Estimates
The Israeli newspaper, Maariv citing a former Mossad official on Sunday stressed that contrary to all estimations, Yahya Sinwar is not only not weakened but also is stronger than before.

In recent days, the election of Yahya Sinwar as the new head of the politburo of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has caused Zionist officials.

The Hebrew media called Sinwar a nightmare for the Zionist regime and the main pillar of the Palestinian Resistance and warned about his tenure at the helm of Hamas.

Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran, the movement said on Tuesday last week.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024