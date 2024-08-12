Former Mossad Official: Sinwar Has Not Weakened Contrary to All Estimates

Islam Times - Former head of the Captives and Missing Persons Division in Mossad Rami Igra said that the new political leader of Hamas has become stronger than before.

The Israeli newspaper, Maariv citing a former Mossad official on Sunday stressed that contrary to all estimations, Yahya Sinwar is not only not weakened but also is stronger than before.In recent days, the election of Yahya Sinwar as the new head of the politburo of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has caused Zionist officials.The Hebrew media called Sinwar a nightmare for the Zionist regime and the main pillar of the Palestinian Resistance and warned about his tenure at the helm of Hamas.Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran, the movement said on Tuesday last week.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.