Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:46

Iran Rejects Claims about Hacking Trump’s Pres. Campaign

Story Code : 1153406
Iran Rejects Claims about Hacking Trump’s Pres. Campaign
“We do not accord any credence to the news. The Iranian government has no intent or motive to meddle in the US Presidential Election,” the mission said in a statement on Saturday.

It came after the Politico news website said it began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump's campaign operation.

The campaign confessed  that some of its internal communications were hacked, pinning the blame on Iran without providing any evidence.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

He also pointed to a recent report published by Microsoft that said Iranian hackers had tried breaking into the account of a “high-ranking official” on the US presidential campaign in June, weeks after breaching the account of a county-level American official.

Iran’s UN mission categorically dismissed the report and emphasized that the country’s cyber capabilities are “defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces.”

“The US presidential election is an internal matter in which Iran does not interfere,” it added. “Iran has been a victim of various cyber offensive operations against the country’s infrastructures, public service centers and industries.”

The US presidential election will be held in November, pitting Trump against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
