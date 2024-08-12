Iran President: US Double Standards Embolden Zionists to Commit Crimes

Islam Times - Iranian president said Sunday that "the double standards adopted by the United States and some Western states have emboldened the Zionist regime to become even more aggressive and threaten world peace and security."

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone call he received from Charles Michel, President of the European Council on Sunday."Exercising double standards by the United States and some Western countries has made the Zionist regime become more aggressive in committing assassinations and heinous crimes in Gaza as well as in the countries of the region and to pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world even more than before," the new Iranian president said in the phone call.In response to the President of the European Council's desire to resume the talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, Pezeshkian considered the existence of trust and securing mutual benefits as the basis of the agreement, adding that, "If the two sides live up to all their obligations and trust is established, not only the revival of the nuclear agreement, but also other issues in bilateral relations will be discussable."Emphasizing the necessity of stabilizing a multipolar order in the world, the Iranian president further stressed that the policies and actions of the United States in exercising pressure on countries like the Islamic Republic of Iran and trying to deprive them of all their rights and interests are attempts by the US to prevent the stabilization of a new world order and are the barriers to achieving stability and peace in the world."The President of the European Council, for his part, voiced hope for the beginning of effective engagement between Iran and the European Union based on securing mutual benefits and removing obstacles to broader interaction between them. Charles Michel also emphasized the willingness of European countries to improve the level of relations with Iran.