Islam Times - Russian forces have thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops on armored vehicles to penetrate deeper into the Kursk region during the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

"Throughout the day, actions by forces of Battlegroup Sever and the reserves that arrived, along with strikes from army aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez prevented breakthrough attempts by mobile enemy groups on armored vehicles into Russian territory," the statement said, according to Sputnik.Russian forces also launched missile and artillery strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the Kursk region."As a result of missile strikes and artillery fire on concentrations of personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 41st, and 115th Mechanized Brigades, and the 80th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Staraya Sorochina, Korenevo, Sudzha, and Borki, the enemy lost 35 soldiers, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, and three cars," the ministry's summary on the repulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempt to invade Russian territory said.According to the Sputnik report, Russian aviation, artillery, and UAV units struck three launchers and destroyed the radar station of a US-made Patriot air defense system.Furthermore, ammunition depots of Ukraine's Donetsk battlegroup and concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 156 areas were hit, as clarified by the Russian Ministry of Defense.Russian air defense systems shot down four Tochka-U missiles, a French-made Hammer guided bomb, 15 HIMARS and Vampire missiles, and 71 drones, 30 of which were outside the special military operation zone.Ukrainian units lost up to 110 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Vostok."Units of Battlegroup Vostok improved their positions on the front line, inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Vodyanoye and Novocheretovatoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.Forces of Battlegroup Yug improved their tactical position and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost up to 385 soldiers, one infantry fighting vehicle, and three cars.Battlegroup Tsentr units took more advantageous positions and repelled three Ukrainian attacks. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 425 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, four cars, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 155 mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 gun, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, and a 100 mm Rapira gun.