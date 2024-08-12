0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:50

Iran Resolve to Attack Israel Directly: Israeli Intelligence

Story Code : 1153411
The American website Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Iran is determined to respond to Haniyeh's assassination.

Two informed officials who wanted to remain unknown said that the Israeli intelligence community has now come to the conclusion that Iran is determined to target Israel directly and it is possible that this attack will last for several days.

The Zionist authorities are aware of Iran's attack and are now relying heavily on the United States and other allies, including Britain and France, to repel these attacks, just like what happened in Iran's attack on April 14.

Prior to this, the estimates showed that the missile defense systems of the Zionist regime, including the Iron Dome system, were not able to deal with a possible large-scale attack by Iran alone.
