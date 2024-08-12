0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:51

Greek Residents Evacuate as Wildfire Rages Amid Ongoing Heatwave

Story Code : 1153412
Greek Residents Evacuate as Wildfire Rages Amid Ongoing Heatwave
On Sunday, residents evacuated from the village of Varnava near Athens as firefighters faced challenges in controlling a rapidly spreading wildfire driven by hot, windy conditions, causing smoke clouds to drift over the Greek capital.

The historic site of Marathon is among the areas where residents are being moved to safety by the emergency services.

Houses and properties in the nearby town of Varnavas were burning, according to the fire brigade. Firefighters were also evacuating people trapped by flames in a convoy of 20 to 25 vehicles that had been trying to escape the area.

Forty fires have broken out in Greece since Saturday afternoon with firefighters still battling seven.

Climate crisis and civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias warned that extremely dangerous weather would continue. Greece has just experienced its hottest June and July on record. 
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024