Greek Residents Evacuate as Wildfire Rages Amid Ongoing Heatwave

Islam Times - Numerous residents are being relocated from their residences due to a significant wildfire burning north of Athens, where flames are reaching heights of up to 25 meters (80 feet).

On Sunday, residents evacuated from the village of Varnava near Athens as firefighters faced challenges in controlling a rapidly spreading wildfire driven by hot, windy conditions, causing smoke clouds to drift over the Greek capital.The historic site of Marathon is among the areas where residents are being moved to safety by the emergency services.Houses and properties in the nearby town of Varnavas were burning, according to the fire brigade. Firefighters were also evacuating people trapped by flames in a convoy of 20 to 25 vehicles that had been trying to escape the area.Forty fires have broken out in Greece since Saturday afternoon with firefighters still battling seven.Climate crisis and civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias warned that extremely dangerous weather would continue. Greece has just experienced its hottest June and July on record.