0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:52

German People Oppose Military Support to Israel

Story Code : 1153413
German People Oppose Military Support to Israel
Compared to a survey from March, criticism of the military actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the Middle East is growing among the German population.

Some 57% of those questioned said Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 has now gone too far. That is an increase of seven percentage points.

The number of respondents who consider military action in the Gaza Strip to be appropriate dropped by seven percentage points to merely 21%. Only 4% think it did not go far enough.

According to six out of 10 Germans (61%), Israel is completely or somewhat responsible for the situation in Gaza.

Germany has been a staunch supporter of Israel for decades as a result of its Nazi past. The European country is a significant arms supplier to Israel, with a substantial contribution of €326.5 million ($353.70 million) worth of military equipment and weapons in the past year alone.

The Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 39,700 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024