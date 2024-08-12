0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 04:54

UK Riots Latest: Thousands Turn Out for Anti-racism Protests

Story Code : 1153415
UK Riots Latest: Thousands Turn Out for Anti-racism Protests
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer 'cancels European summer holiday' to focus on riot response at home - as Justice Secretary warns far-right thugs have clogged up the justice system.

His decision to remain in the UK comes as the justice secretary warned that the actions of far-right thugs were likely to have long-lasting consequences for Britain's already overstretched justice system.

Since the stabbing in Southport, which left three children dead during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class, tensions have been ratcheting up across UK cities. Far-right activists have been accused of using social media platforms to spread disinformation, most notably falsely claiming that the Southport attacker was an immigrant who had arrived in the UK illegally.

UK police have confirmed that the 17-year-old attacker, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, was born in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, taking the unusual step of naming him despite being under 18.

So far, about 800 racists have been arrested and 349 legal cases have been filed.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024