UK Riots Latest: Thousands Turn Out for Anti-racism Protests

Islam Times - The UK Prime Minister canceled his previously planned vacation, as racist riots escalated in the country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer 'cancels European summer holiday' to focus on riot response at home - as Justice Secretary warns far-right thugs have clogged up the justice system.His decision to remain in the UK comes as the justice secretary warned that the actions of far-right thugs were likely to have long-lasting consequences for Britain's already overstretched justice system.Since the stabbing in Southport, which left three children dead during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class, tensions have been ratcheting up across UK cities. Far-right activists have been accused of using social media platforms to spread disinformation, most notably falsely claiming that the Southport attacker was an immigrant who had arrived in the UK illegally.UK police have confirmed that the 17-year-old attacker, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, was born in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, taking the unusual step of naming him despite being under 18.So far, about 800 racists have been arrested and 349 legal cases have been filed.