Monday 12 August 2024 - 09:32

US President Says Trump Undermining Country's Security

Story Code : 1153474
US President Says Trump Undermining Country
"Mark my words: If he wins this nomination, I mean, excuse me, this election, watch what happens. It's a danger. He's a genuine danger to American security," TASS reported, citing Biden's remark in an interview with CBS television on Sunday.

"We're at an inflection point in world history, we really are," the president said. "The decisions we make in the last three, four years, and the next three or four years are going to determine what the next six decades look like. And democracy is the key."

"There's little regard by the MAGA Republicans for the political institutions," he went on to say. "That's what holds this country together. That's what democracy's about. That's who we are as a nation."

He also subjected the Supreme Court to sharp criticism and reiterated a proposal to reform it.

MAGA, or Make America Great Again, was the main political slogan of former US President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. Biden won’t seek reelection and is supporting the campaign of his Vice President Kamala Harris.
