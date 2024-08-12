Hezbollah Conducts Massive Rocket Attack on Occupied Lands

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah carried out a massive rocket attack on an Israeli military headquarters in occupied Palestine early on Monday.

Zionist sources on Monday reported that Hezbollah has conducted a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine. Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed the reports and announced that its forces have targeted a newly established Israeli military headquarters.Local sources reported that an explosion was heard following the Hezbollah attack.Although there are still no official details regarding the casualties and possible damages of the Hezbollah attack, footage published in the media showed that ambulances were moving towards the targeted place in the north of occupied Palestine.Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday that a volley of Katyusha rockets was fired at the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in Giaton.It added that the operation was carried out in response to Israel’s attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, particularly in the town of Maaroub.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.