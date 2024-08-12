France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - France, Germany, and the UK have expressed support for initiatives led by Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a joint statement released on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced their approval of a call by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the US president for the "immediate resumption of negotiations."The leaders emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We agree that there can be no further delay." They affirmed their ongoing efforts with all parties involved to prevent further escalation and expressed their commitment to reducing tensions and achieving stability in the region."The fighting must end now," the statement continued. "The people of Gaza need urgent and unrestricted access to aid."The statement also conveyed deep concern over the rising tensions in the region, underscoring a unified commitment to de-escalation and regional stability. "They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability," the statement warned, adding, "No country or nation stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East."