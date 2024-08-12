Thousands Flee As Israeli Forces Escalate Assault on Khan Younis

Islam Times - Israeli forces have escalated their attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza, displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians who are now left without food, water, or shelter as they seek refuge on sidewalks and streets across the enclave.

The ongoing Israeli violence has plunged residents into a state of fear and uncertainty, with many forced to evacuate multiple times.Palestinian media report that Israeli artillery has targeted Deir el-Balah and the Maghazi camp in central Gaza, as well as the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Younis in the south.Al Jazeera Arabic also reported heavy Israeli bombardment in the Sabra neighborhood of northern Gaza City.Earlier, the outlet reported that at least three Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed during Israeli shelling in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.According to Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent on the ground, the victims in Bani Suheila included a paramedic who was among those killed in the shelling.The network also reported that Israeli forces bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp and the town of az-Zawayda in central Gaza, resulting in the destruction of at least four houses.These attacks coincide with Israel’s military launching a third ground invasion of southern Khan Younis, forcing approximately 75,000 people to flee their shelters once more.At least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.