0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 09:37

Thousands Flee As Israeli Forces Escalate Assault on Khan Younis

Story Code : 1153479
Thousands Flee As Israeli Forces Escalate Assault on Khan Younis
The ongoing Israeli violence has plunged residents into a state of fear and uncertainty, with many forced to evacuate multiple times.

Palestinian media report that Israeli artillery has targeted Deir el-Balah and the Maghazi camp in central Gaza, as well as the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Younis in the south.

Al Jazeera Arabic also reported heavy Israeli bombardment in the Sabra neighborhood of northern Gaza City.

Earlier, the outlet reported that at least three Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed during Israeli shelling in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent on the ground, the victims in Bani Suheila included a paramedic who was among those killed in the shelling.

The network also reported that Israeli forces bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp and the town of az-Zawayda in central Gaza, resulting in the destruction of at least four houses.

These attacks coincide with Israel’s military launching a third ground invasion of southern Khan Younis, forcing approximately 75,000 people to flee their shelters once more.

At least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
Bodies Shattered beyond Recognition in Israel’s Gaza School Airstrike
11 August 2024
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
Gaza School Attack Highlights Israeli ‘Treachery’ in Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah
11 August 2024
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
11 August 2024
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024