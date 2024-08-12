Israel’s Strategic Defeats Irreparable: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The Zionist regime will never be able to make up for the strategic defeats it has suffered after the Palestinian forces launched the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation in October 2023, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

“The mass and horrific slaughter of Palestinians at any time and in any place has revealed to the entire world the terrorist nature of the brutal Zionist regime, the true face of its inhumane supporters, and the falsehood of the human rights slogans touted by America and certain European claimants,” Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Sunday.“Despite these crimes and the brutal massacre of Palestinians, the strategic defeats of the Zionist regime since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm will never be remedied,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“The increased savagery of the Zionist regime, which occurs with the direct and comprehensive support of the United States and certain Western countries, is a sign of the regime's panic over the impending threat of collapse and disintegration,” he stated.“The breathing space of the Israeli regime in the region and the world is shrinking day by day, global outrage against this regime is expanding, despair within the Israeli society and among its elites is deepening, and the fear of a bleak and dark future for the regime and its occupying residents is growing,” the Iranian spokesman wrote.At least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.