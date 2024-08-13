“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
Story Code : 1153628
According to the officers, contrary to popular belief, Hezbollah's Radwan Force is still capable of launching an organized attack on the border, including efforts to penetrate a settlement or military post.
“Why hasn't Hezbollah done this yet? Because they have chosen not to. But anyone who thinks that Hezbollah isn't training to infiltrate a squad of fighters into ‘Israeli’ territory is mistaken,” officers said.
They further cautioned that “The working assumption for everyone should be that Hezbollah is capable of infiltrating, planting a flag in a community or an ‘IDF’ post on the border, and burning several buildings. For them, this could be seen as a victory... Such an action could impact the entire region.”
According to these officers, the last month has proven that Hezbollah continues to operate observers and a forward force of the Radwan unit in the border area, aiming to prepare for continued fighting with the “Israeli” army.