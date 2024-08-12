0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 22:18

US, UK Strike Yemen’s Hodeidah

US, UK Strike Yemen’s Hodeidah
According to reports, the United States and the United Kingdom attacked Kamaran Island in Yemen's Hodeidah province on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

In late July, the US and the UK fighter jets attacked the Hodeidah International Airport. Local officials said that American and British fighters bombed the airport four times.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have martyred at least 27948 people and wounded another 67459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of “Israel”.
