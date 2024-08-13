0
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked

“Israeli” missile strikes killed over 100 people, including women and children, at the Tabaeen School, where 6,000 internally displaced people were sheltering, during dawn prayer.

“Israeli” bombing targeted prayer halls for displaced people and upper prayer halls housing women and children, according to reports.

Palestinian Civil Defense reported US-made bombs in Gaza caused severe injuries and shredded victims' bodies, causing numerous serious injuries among survivors.

The Gaza school massacre is one of the deadliest in a decade.

“Israeli” military claimed the school was being used as a command center by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, which is a ruse used to evade international scrutiny and blame the Palestinian resistance.

The Gaza health authorities have disputed the reported death toll of 19 resistance fighters, including senior Hamas commanders, and claimed that the death toll is "inflated."

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, based in Geneva, has disputed claims of military operations or combatants at the Tabaeen School in Gaza City's Al-Daraj neighborhood.

According to group, based on the statements and testimonies provided by witnesses and survivors and field surveys of the location following the attack, there were no military gatherings or centers at the school, and it was never used for any military objectives.

The Euro-Med team's preliminary investigation revealed that three out of 19 “Israeli” army-listed "terrorists eliminated" in the school bombing had already been killed in previous “Israeli” bombings.

"The three victims were Ahmed Ihab al-Jaabari killed on December 5, 2023, Youssef al-Wadiyya targeted by the “Israeli” military two days before the massacre, and Montaser Daher killed with his sister a day before the massacre."

The report added three elderly civilians, Muhammad al-Tayef, Abdul Aziz Misbah Al-Kafarna, deputy mayor of Beit Hanoun, and Yousef Kahlout, who were not involved in any political or military activities, were also victims.

The rights group is verifying the identities of the remaining Palestinians listed on the list.

Euro-Med Monitor Chairman Ramy Abdu stated that four “Israeli” military victims identified as Hamas members were from the Jaabari family, whom he personally knew.

The human rights campaigner added that the “Israeli” entity “lives on lies.”

The organization identified “Israel's” direct and indiscriminate military attacks on civilians as a key component of its genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip since October 7.
