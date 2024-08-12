Condemnations Floods in Over “Israeli” Ban on Al Mayadeen Amid Solidarity

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity has renewed Al Mayadeen's ban on occupied Palestine, amid its ongoing war crimes in Gaza and southern Lebanon

Following the “Israeli” decision to renew a ban on the Al Mayadeen Network, multiple organizations and political parties expressed their support for the media network, especially for its unrelenting coverage of the ongoing “Israeli” war on Gaza.The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate criticized the measure, highlighting Al Mayadeen's stance against "sedition" among the region's peoples, particularly following the Majdal Shams incident.Deputy Secretary Omar Nazzal praised Hanaa Mahameed's coverage of events in Majdal Shams during an interview with Al Mayadeen.Mahameed went to Majdal Shams, reporting on town developments and encountering incitement from “Israeli officials”, settlers, and media.Nazzal argues Al Mayadeen's ban was renewed due to its role in challenging the occupation's sectarian and national strife plans by accurately covering the 12 martyrdoms in Majdal Shams.The Forum of Palestinian Journalists strongly condemned the “Israeli” occupation government's continued banning of Al Mayadeen Media Network, the seizing its equipment, and the blocking its website.The forum said the decision "is an acknowledgment of the network's pioneering role in exposing the “Israeli” genocide against the Palestinian people.Omani Journalists Association President Mohammed al-Araimi stated that the decision aims to conceal “Israeli” crimes and obscure the truth.Meanwhile, the head of the Syndicate of Lebanese Press Editors, Joseph Qussaifi, echoed the remarks of his counterparts and said the decision "was not surprising."He asserted that “the network played a distinct and effective role in its coverage of the events taking place in occupied Palestine.”