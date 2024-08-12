0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 22:52

US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Causing Havoc in Gaza

Gaza government authorities reported that 2,000-pound bombs tore apart women, children, and the elderly, causing widespread destruction.

Social media images revealed a variety of bombs, including the US-supplied GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, scattered near al-Tabin school in Gaza City's Daraj district.

The GBU-39, made by Boeing in Virginia, is a 250-pound precision bomb enabling precise multiple bombings as per military experts.

Boeing secured a $33 million contract for the Small Diameter Bomb I in November, just two months into “Israel's” genocidal war on Gaza, which has already killed 90,000 Palestinians.

A US flight carrying GBU-39, MK-82, and MK-84 bombs arrived in “Tel Aviv”, first used in the October 17 Al-Ahli Hospital bombing.

Prior to the bombing, the “Israeli” entity received approximately 1,000 GBU-39 bombs in two installments and 100,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from the US.

In May, video footage revealed that the devastating airstrike on a displaced camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, again involved US-made GBU-39 bombs.

In June, an “Israeli” strike using GBU-39 bombs killed Palestinians, including women and children, at a UN school in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp.

Palestinian journalist Emad Abu Shawiesh captured footage of debris revealing remnants of GBU-39 bombs used in the attack.

These same bombs have been used in almost every massacre carried out by the “Israeli” military over the past ten months, including the Tent massacre in the city of Rafah in May 2024, when the serial numbers on the bombs were traced back to arms factories in California.

The New York Times noted in a report that the GBU-39 has "increasingly become the weapon of choice for the “Israeli” military" in its attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Two weapons experts reported that “Israel” has increased the use of bombs in airstrikes against Gaza since the start of the year, compared to 10% in the war's earlier days.

The Biden administration has announced an additional $3.5 billion in aid to the “Israeli” entity just hours before the recent “Israeli” military bombed a school in Gaza.

CNN also confirmed that US-made GBU-39 bombs were used in the “Israeli” bombing of a school in Gaza City, which killed more than 100 Palestinians.

Post-bombing, horrific social media images circulated showing parents carrying plastic bags containing the remains of their children killed in the attack.

Jewish Voice for Peace reported on X that the “Israeli” military rained US-made GBU-39 bombs on displaced Palestinians at al-Tabin School during dawn prayers.
