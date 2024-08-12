Russian Defense Chief Sees Ukraine War as Armed Conflict between Moscow, West

Islam Times - The Russia-Ukraine war is actually an armed conflict with the US-led collective West, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 forum.

"I welcome you all at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum. As you know, the event is taking place amid the special military operation (Russia-Ukraine war). In fact, it is an armed conflict between Russia and the collective West," he said.According to Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order.""In this regard, the confrontation affects the interests of every country," the Russian defense chief stated, TASS reported.The Army 2024 Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14.The event’s participants and guests will be able to see a wide range of weapons, military and special equipment.