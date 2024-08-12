0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 23:43

18 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down in Various Regions in Russia

Story Code : 1153647
18 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down in Various Regions in Russia
“Last night, its air defenses on duty destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones, including 11 over Kursk, 5 over Belgorod and 2 over Voronezh”, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Ukrainian forces continue to target with drones and missiles Russian border provinces, resulting in casualties, SANA news agency reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Russia had already announced that the defense systems of this country's armed forces intercepted and destroyed 32 drones and four tactical missiles of the Ukrainian army in different regions of Russia last night.

The Acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov announced that 13 people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian missile hitting a residential building in Kursk, and the physical condition of two of them is critical.
