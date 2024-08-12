0
Monday 12 August 2024 - 23:52

Explosion in Turkey’s Sirnak Kills 1, Injures 8

Story Code : 1153648
Security officers, in coordination with border troops, secured the area where the explosion occurred, and the wounded were transported to a nearby hospital.

Initial reports indicate that one person has died, and eight others have been injured, including two who are in serious condition, Türkiye Today reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that necessary security measures have been implemented at the incident site, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

“According to our initial joint assessment with the Ministry of National Defense, the attack originating from northern Iraq is believed to be related to a dispute concerning a coal mine operating in the region,” Yerlikaya stated, adding that the security measures have been implemented in the area where the incident took place.
