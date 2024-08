US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days

Islam Times - The White House on Monday said US intelligence indicates it is increasingly likely Iran will respond to the Israelis' assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran this week.

Israeli and US officials claimed in their remarks to Axios that Iran has taken significant preparatory steps in its missile and drone units, similar to those it had taken before its retaliatory attack on Israel in April.They stressed, however, that the Israeli regime and the US don't know the exact timing of Iran's response.White House spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing with reporters on Monday that the Zionists think there is an increasing probability that Iran would respond to the Tel Aviv regime's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.