Monday 12 August 2024 - 23:58

Biden Speaks to European Allies about Middle East

Story Code : 1153650
Reuters has reported that US President Joe Biden has spoken on Monday to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, a White House spokesperson said.

The escalated tension in the region came after the Zionist Israeli regime launched a genocidal war on the Palestinian in Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 following Hamas movement's operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which in turn came after the Israeli regime and settlers' aggression and atrocities against Muslims sanctities in holy Quds. 

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, while he was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the terrorist act was designed and executed by Israel, with support from the US administration. 

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the occupying regime of a “harsh punishment,” saying Iran sees it as its duty to avenge the blood of Haniyeh.
