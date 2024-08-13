0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 00:00

German Chancellor Scholz Holds Phone Call with Iranian Pres.

Scholz and Pezeshkian held a phone call on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, deputy spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The Chancellor expressed his great concern about the danger of a regional conflagration in the Middle East. He appealed to President Pezeshkian to do everything possible to prevent further military escalation,” Buchner said.

“The spiral of violence in the Middle East must now be broken; anything else would pose incalculable risks to the countries and people in the region,” he added.

The phone call came amid heightened tensions in the region, after the Zionist Israeli regime's assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran which Iran has vowed will respond to violation of its territorial integrity.

During his phone call with the Iranian president, Scholz also underlined the importance of ongoing diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, and said that achieving this would be a decisive step for regional de-escalation.

“The Chancellor once again stressed that the time has come to finalize the agreement for a cease-fire and for the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip and to implement it immediately in order to end the fighting. This would be an important contribution to regional de-escalation,” Buchner said.
