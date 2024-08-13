0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 00:09

Turkey Announces Conditions for Leaving Syria

Story Code : 1153652
Turkey Announces Conditions for Leaving Syria
In an interview with Reuters, Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Güler stated that a new constitution should be adopted and elections should be held.

“At the same time, border security should be ensured. Only then can Türkiye leave Syria,” the minister emphasized.

Türkiye and Syria could meet at the ministerial level as part of efforts to normalize ties if suitable conditions are created, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler also told Reuters.

Turkey has illegally deployed its troops in areas of northern Syria under the pretext of fighting YPG forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
EU’s Borrell: Sanctions against ‘Israeli’ Ministers must Be on Our Agenda
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
US Intelligence Claims; Iran Could Attack Israel Within Days
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
“Israeli” Claim of Killing Hamas Members at Gaza City School Debunked
12 August 2024
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee
12 August 2024
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
France, Germany, UK Join Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire
12 August 2024
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible
12 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran
12 August 2024
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
Zionist Media: Next 24 hrs Most Horrible Time for Zionist Occupiers
12 August 2024
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
Iran Acts Wisely in Responding to Haniyeh Assassination
12 August 2024
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
No Evidence of Military Presence Found in Gaza School
12 August 2024
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
End of US Military Presence in Iraq to Be Declared Soon
12 August 2024
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel
Top Diplomat: Iran to Not Let Israel's Regional War Dream Come True
11 August 2024
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
Several US Troops Injured after their Base in Syria Attacked
11 August 2024