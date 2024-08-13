0
Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 00:15

Putin: Russia Ready to Develop Equal Indivisible Security System

Story Code : 1153653
The head of state made an address in which he welcomed the participants of the Army 2024 international military and technical forum. He pointed out that the forum attracts the interest of specialists from many countries of the world, TASS reported.

"We appreciate this attitude and have been doing everything to support it since we treasure our partnerships and are committed to developing them by working together with others to ensure equal and indivisible security and build a new, fairer multipolar world order. We can see that our commitment to promoting constructive cooperation has resonated with others who were sincere and proactive in their positive response," the head of state said in a video message.

The president emphasized that dozens of countries have sent delegations to the forum, more than 120 companies have announced their participation, and several foreign expositions will be placed at the Army 2024 forum site.

"This forum prides itself on this inclusive and truly international scope, our mutual commitment to dialogue, as well as its packed business program," Putin underscored.

The Army 2024 International Military and Technical Forum takes place on August 12-14 at the Patriot Exhibition Center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, samples of weapons, military and special equipment.
