Tuesday 13 August 2024 - 00:21

Liberation of Quds First Aspiration of Islamic Ummah

"Undoubtedly, your presence as a heroic fighter in the fields of resistance proved that the glorious path of martyrs of the Quds will always continue with the efforts of our dear brothers in Hamas and the axis of resistance," Ghalibaf said.

"The martyrdom of this great leader cannot affect the motivation and will of the believing and fighting Palestinian youth," he said, adding that the liberation of Quds is the first aspiration of the Islamic Ummah, which will be realized with God's help in the near future," he added.
